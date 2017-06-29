Last year, Microsoft launched its custom controller Xbox Design Lab and now, the company is expanding the number of ways users are able to alter the gamepad.
New options include metallic finishes for the d-pad, triggers, new colours and rubberized grips. These additional options are now available in the Canada, U.S., U.K., Puerto Rico, France, and Germany, with Microsoft stating that it plans to expand the service to additional European markets in the future. Keep in mind, however, that many of the new features cost an additional fee. For example, optional rubberized grips are priced at $5.99 and metallic D-pads cost $2.99.
I’ve played around with the Xbox Design Lab in the past and the process of creating a gamepad is surprisingly simple and painless. I tested it out again now that these new controller options have launched and the experience is largely the same, though the ability to add additional grip to the controller arms is definitely useful.
Custom Xbox One controllers built with the Xbox Design Lab are priced at $79 CAD.
