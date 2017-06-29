Bluetooth streaming may be rolling out to Google Home devices in Canada

While the status of Google Home’s support for multiple users is still very much up in the air in Canada, it appears Google has started rolling out another oft-requested feature to its smart home speaker.
Android Police reports that Google Home units in the U.S. now have access to Bluetooth streaming, a feature Home did not ship with initially. We’ve reached out to Google to find out if the feature is also rolling out in Canada.
If you’re able to stream music from your Google Home using Bluetooth, tell us in the comment section. You can check if the feature is enabled on your Home by navigating to the device settings menu within the Home app. Once there, a new “Paired Bluetooth devices” section should be present. The one caveat is that you’ll only be able to check while your smartphone is on the same Wi-Fi network as your Google Home.
Previous to today’s update, Home was only able to stream music and other audio material via Chromecast. The addition of Bluetooth streaming makes Home significantly more versatile.
Via: Android Police
