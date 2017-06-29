News
Freedom Mobile is celebrating Canada 150 with a new plan and savings on smartphones

Jun 29, 2017

12:13 PM EDT

4 comments

freedom mobile mascot bear

In celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday, Freedom Mobile is offering a new LTE-Ready plan. The carrier is also selling many of its devices at discounted prices until July 5th.

Canada 150 Plan

Freedom’s Canada 150 plan offers 3GB of data, unlimited Canada-wide talk — meaning if you’re away from the home network you still have unlimited calling — , unlimited global texting and unlimited picture and video messaging to Canada and the U.S. Additionally, the plan comes with 1 cent per minute international calling, caller ID, conference calling, call forwarding and calling waiting. This Canada 150 plan is available for $55 CAD per month for unspecified amount of time.

Freedom Mobile is also offering $5 off and an extra 2GB of data on its $40, $49 and $59 plans until July 5th, in store for new activations only.

Save up to $200 on select devices

As mentioned above, not only is Freedom offering a Canada 150 plan, it’s also selling many of the smartphones it carries at discounted prices.

Note the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 +, LG G6, LG V20, Samsung Galaxy A5, Sony Xperia XA1, LG Stylo 3 Plus, LG X Power 2 and the Samsung Galaxy XCover 4 all have discounted prices on their other MyTab Boost plans as well.

Update: 06/29/2017: Unlimited Canada-wide talk — meaning if you’re away from the home network you still have unlimited calling —

Comments