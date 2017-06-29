Fido has updated its My Account iPhone app for the first since late last year.
Besides introducing a new redesign, the updated app adds support for Touch ID, allowing Fido customers to access their account and billing information without inputting their login credentials each and every time they launch the app. In addition, Fido has also added support for push notifications.
So far, early response to the updated app appears positive, with the app currently holding a four-and-a-half star rating on 15 reviews. For the sake of comparison, the Fido My Account app has a two-star rating across all versions.
Download the new Fido My Account app from the source link below.
Source: iTunes App Store Via: iPhoneinCanada
