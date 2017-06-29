Apple launches ‘Made in Ottawa’ section in the App Store to celebrate Canada 150

Apple has launched a “Made in Ottawa” section on the App Store as part of its year-long Canada 150 celebration.
“Our country’s beautiful and historically rich capital will be the heart of 150th birthday bashes this year, but Ottawa’s cutting-edge creativity is its own cause of celebration,” reads a message on the App Store. “Shopify has empowered us to follow our small business dreams, while venerable Canada Post lets us share our creations with the rest of the world — just a couple of the essential apps born in the shadow of Peace Tower.”
Outside of the Shopify app, some other notable Ottawa-developed apps include Canada Post, GiveBlood, Inspire, Skip-Bo and Only One.
The focus on Ottawa-developed apps follows similar App Store sections featuring studios from Toronto-Waterloo, Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver. A general “Unapologetically Canadian” section was also made a recent debut, showing all kinds of apps from different categories.
Earlier this week, Apple also released a short film shot on iPhone featuring the diversity of Canadian artists.
