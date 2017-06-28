Xbox’s Ultimate Game Sale offers savings up to 65 percent until July 10th

With the beginning of summer comes Xbox’s Ultimate Game Sale, running from June 30th until July 10th — four days longer than usual — where gamers will find a variety of titles for up to 65 percent off. Xbox Live Gold members are able to save an additional 10 percent off the games available during the sale.
There are more than 300 tiles and add-ons available, including Injustice 2, Prey, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Legacy, Mass Effect Andromeda and For Honor. Rocket League will also be discounted during the Ultimate Game Sale and since the game is multi-platform multiplayer compatible, PC, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch Rocket Leaguer players (when the game comes out for Nintendo’s system), can all play against one another.
Microsoft is also putting numerous Xbox 360 games on sale as well such as, Call of Duty Black Ops II and Red Dead Redemption. PC games will also be discounted, including Gears of War 4, Halo Wars 2, Resident Evil 7 and Dead Rising 4.
Seagate Xbox Games Drives (which are standard external hard drives), Turtle Beach Stealth 420X+ and Turtle Beach Stream Mic headphones, are also on sale until the July 10th. There are discounts on PCs, mice, keyboards and headsets from Dell, Alienware, Asus, MSI, Lenovo, Razer, Logitech and Kingston.
All prices and games are set to be unveiled here on June 30th, though MobileSyrup will keep you updated with Canadian sale pricing.
Interested in free games? Here are the games available for free during the month of July for Xbox gamers.
Source: Xbox
