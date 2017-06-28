News
PREVIOUS

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 specs leak on Weibo

Jun 28, 2017

4:27 PM EDT

0 comments

Note 7 rear

Yesterday BGR leaked an exclusive 3D rendering of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8’s rear facing camera, now a user on Chinese social media platform Weibo, has reportedly revealed the specs of Samsung’s still-unannounced Galaxy Note 8.

According to the leak, the Galaxy Note 8 is set to feature a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and a 18:5:9 aspect ratio. Depending on region, the device will feature either Samsung’s Exynos 8895 or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB of RAM, dual 12-megapixel camera and smaller 3.300 mAh battery.

Though none of this information is new, it does indicate that the phone will come in gold, black or blue.

Galaxy Note 8

The Samsung Note 8 currently has two different reveal dates as well. Prolific leaker Evan Blass mentioned that the Note 8 will be unveiled in September. However Korean News source Nader says the device is set to go down on August 26th in New York City.

Source: BGR

Related Articles

News

Jun 27, 2017

1:43 PM EDT

Leaked image shows off Galaxy Note 8’s fingerprint sensor and dual rear camera

News

Jun 23, 2017

2:38 PM EDT

Rogers announces upcoming security updates for Google, Samsung, LG and Moto devices

News

Jun 13, 2017

7:42 AM EDT

Leaked schematic suggests what Samsung Galaxy Note 8 might look like

News

Jun 28, 2017

9:05 AM EDT

Samsung rebrands its camera image sensors to ISOCELL

Comments