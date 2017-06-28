Rogers giving away $100,000 in prizes with ‘MyRogers Spin to Win’ contest

Rogers has announced a contest that is giving away $100,000 worth of prizes to existing customers.
To be eligible, you’ll need to have been signed up for MyRogers before June 28th, meaning you unfortunately can’t do so for the first time after reading this.
Rogers says it’s giving away a variety of prizes in the contest, which runs from June 28th to September 26th. Altogether, Rogers is offering five ‘Grand Prize Air Canada’ travel vouchers (worth $5,000 each), dozens of “the hottest smartphones” and gift cards, among other prizes.
To play, you’ll need to download the iOS and Android MyRogers app. Once it’s on your phone, tap on the ‘Spin to Win’ banner and follow the on-screen instructions. The wheel can be spun up to five times a day for a chance to win from the $100,000 pot of prizes.
As a bonus, Rogers says additional daily plays can be unlocked by visiting a Rogers Wireless dealer or Rogers store and asking a representative for a Spin to Win code, while supplies last.
