Resources
PREVIOUS

Here’s how to download iOS 11’s public beta

Jun 28, 2017

3:28 PM EDT

1 comments

iOS 11 control centre

If you can’t wait for the likely slightly more stable final release of Apple’s iOS 11, anyone interested in getting their hands on the latest version of the mobile operating system can sign up for its public beta.

While I’ve had few problems with iOS 11, particularly with the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, we’ve heard a few reports indicating there are issues related to making or receiving phone calls, so as with all betas, download Apple’s latest offering at your own risk.

iOS backing up screenshot

We also recommend backing up your iOS device before downloading and installing iOS 11. To do this, navigate to iTunes, select your device and click ‘Backup.’ To perform the same action on your iPhone, go to ‘Settings,’ then select your name (it’s at the top) and choose ‘iCloud.’ Finally, scroll down to ‘iCloud Backup,’ and press ‘Back Up Now.’

iOS 11 is available on the iPhone 5s, 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, SE, 7 and 7 Plus. In terms of tablets, the operating system can be installed on the 5th generation iPad (2017), the iPad Mini 2, 3, and 4, as well as all versions of the iPad Air and Pro. Finally, iOS 11 is also compatible with the 6th generation iPod Touch (2015). Note that any older generation devices, such as the iPhone 5 and 5C, are not supported by the new OS.

Join the Apple beta software program

The first step in the process of installing iOS 11 is joining the Apple beta software program, which allows users to check out early versions of the company’s mobile operating system and provide feedback via a separate app.

To do this, you’ll need a valid Apple ID in order to move through the relatively simple enrolment process that can be found at this link.

Next, hit the iOS tab and select ‘enrol your iOS device’ in the ‘Get Started’ section.

iOS 11 beta installation

Now select ‘Download Profile’ and hit ‘Install.’ Make sure you’re doing all this on your iPhone with Apple’s Safari browser, or it won’t work. You will then be prompted to restart your device.

Once your iPhone has restarted, navigate to ‘Settings’ and then ‘General’ and select ‘Software Update.’ The update then starts downloading. Once it’s finished, click “Install Now.”

Once your phone has restarted, you’ll need to log back in with your Apple ID.

If you’re interested in learning more about some of iOS 11’s key features, check out our brief overview of the operating system’s new functionality.

Related Articles

Features

Jun 27, 2017

2:58 PM EDT

iOS 11’s 5 best new features

News

Jun 7, 2017

4:57 PM EDT

Apple is overhauling the iOS App Store nine years after its initial launch

News

Jun 26, 2017

4:59 PM EDT

Apple’s iOS 11 public beta is now available

News

Jun 8, 2017

8:37 AM EDT

iOS 11 allows users to save space by deleting rarely used apps while saving their settings and data

Comments

  • Joey Terranova

    Please do not download this! It has crashed 2 of my devices, and a third is now stuck in boot-loop. Please contact apple, or view the apple forums / message boards to confirm this. Beta has so many issues, and apple can not guarantee that you can downgrade back to IOS 10 without bricking your device.