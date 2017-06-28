The Google Play Music app has been updated to fix a bug that caused Play Music to stop functioning when Bluetooth is connected.
Play Music’s previous update added Notification Channels for Android O and changed the look of the search history view, but it also brought with it this problematic bug.
The streaming service’s new update — version number 7.9.4921 — only reads ‘Bug fixes,’ though it seems designed to fix this Bluetooth problem.
The bug caused devices paired to Bluetooth to crash when trying to open Google Play Music. Personally I’d have to restart my device before Play Music would start to work again.
Source: PhoneArena
Comments
Pingback: Google Play Music launches update to fix bug that caused the app to crash | Daily Update()