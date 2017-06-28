Here are all the games coming to Xbox Game Pass in July

July 1st marks not only Canada’s birthday, but also the one month anniversary for Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass.
The service, which debuted on June 1st in Canada and costs $11.99/month, grants players unlimited access to over 100 digital Xbox One and Xbox 360 backwards-compatible games.
Similar to Netflix, Game Pass will add new games every month, with Xbox promising at least additional five titles in each update.
Here are all of the games you’ll be able to download in the month of July, including one from a Canadian developer:
Bard’s Gold (Xbox One): A challenging platformer that has you exploring eerie worlds in a quest to find the goblin who stole your gold, released in 2015
Dead Island Definitive Edition (Xbox One): A 2016 HD remaster of the 2011 zombie survival game, which also includes standalone expansion Riptide, all downloadable content (DLC) and 16-bit side-scrolling game Dead Island: Retro Revenge
Guacamelee: Super Turbo Championship Edition (Xbox One): A 2014 enhanced version of the 2013 action-platformer developed by Toronto’s Drinkbox Studios, which adds new levels and previously released DLC
F1 2015 (Xbox One): The first Formula One racing game developed for the PS4 and Xbox One eighth-generation consoles, released in 2015
Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine (Xbox 360, backwards compatible on Xbox One): In this 2013 stealth-action game, play with up to three other CPU or player-controlled characters as they partake in thrilling heists set in nightclubs, yachts, mansions and other locations
Resident Evil 6 (Xbox One): Series favourites Chris Redfield and Leon Kennedy return in this 2016 HD remaster version of the 2012 third-person zombie shooting game, which includes all previously released DLC
The Flame in the Flood (Xbox One): Play as Scout, a young girl, as she and her dog Aesop survive a journey across the river through a fallen America in this 2016 roguelike survival game
Image credit: Drinkbox Studios
