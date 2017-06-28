Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in July

Each month, Sony and Microsoft release free games for their respective consoles.
This post will focus only on the free games available for Sony’s suite of consoles in July. The company offers a set of six games — two for each of its consoles — though the Vita games are usually cross-buy with the PS4. The free games during the month of July are Until Dawn, Game of Thrones: A Telltale Game Series, Tokyo Jungle, Darkstalkers Resurrection, Element4l and Don’t Die, Mr. Robot.
Until Dawn
Until Dawn, developed by SuperMassive Games, is an interactive horror drama game that takes place in western Canada. The game follows the lives of eight teenagers who visit a cabin in the middle of Blackwood Mountain a year after the disappearances of two friends.
The player decides the actions of the characters, including where they go and how they interact with the psychopath trying to kill them. The player’s decisions matter greatly, as each choice has consequences and can lead to the death of all of your party, or saving everyone. The game is regularly priced at $29.99 CAD and will be free until the end of July.
Game of Thrones: A Telltale Game Series
Game of Thrones: A Telltale Game Series is designed for those who love the Game of Thrones series. It’s worth noting that if you haven’t watched season three of the show, the game actually does feature some spoilers. The player takes the viewpoint of members of the House Forrester who live in the north at House Ironrath.
House Forrester is rarely mentioned in the novels, meaning the game was free to make story lines for characters that are part of the Game of Thrones universe. Actors Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey, Natalie Dormer and Iwan Rheon all reprise their roles from the show. All six episodes are available for free, while they usually cost $19.99.
Tokyo Jungle and Darkstalkers Resurrection are available for the PS3, while Element4l and Don’t Die, Mr. Robot are available for PS Vita. Don’t Die, Mr Robot is cross-buy on the PS4.
The first PlayLink title That’s You is also set to be available from July 4th for free until October 24th. PlayLink titles are games that require smartphones to play as the controller, and enable up to eight players depending on the game.
