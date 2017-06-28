Android Pay now supports American Express cards in Canada

Less than a month after its official launch in Canada, Android Pay now supports American Express consumer, small business and corporate cards.
With the addition of AMEX cards, Android Pay supports debit and credit cards from nine different financial institutions, including major banks like Bank of Montreal and American Express. Notably, however, TD Canada Trust and CIBC have yet to join the fold.
The full list of currently supported debit and credit cards can be found on Google’s website. If you’re having issues adding your card to the app, check out our how-to.
Source: American Express,Google
