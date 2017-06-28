Android N is now available on the Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom

The Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom launched last month with Android M, however, now users are able to upgrade the device to Android Nougat. The Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom is now among the 10 percent of Android smartphones that feature Android N.
The device now supports multi-window view, meaning two apps can be opened side by side. Users can reply to messages directly through the notification shade and utilize the OS’ data saver.
Additionally, those with the Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom can also change the size of text and icons, as well as switch between apps with a double tap. ZenFone 3 Zoom users will also be greeted to 72 new emojis, including ones with different genders and skin tones.
Furthermore, the Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom features Snapdragon 625, an octa-core 2.0 CPU, 3GB of RAM and a dual 12-megapixel camera.
The Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom is available right now in-store at Best Buy for $299.99 CAD if activated with a monthly rate plan from a number of different characters. Off contract the phone is priced at $479.99.
