W|W: The Wearable Weekly – The rise of wearable innovation

Welcome to The Wearable Weekly, your trusted guide to all things wearable tech.
Statistics & Forecasts
Wearables market may top 125 million units in 2017, led by Apple Watch according to new IDC report (AppleInsider)
Roughly a quarter of marketers worldwide said that AR will be a priority in 2017. Just 18 percent felt the same way in 2016. (eMarketer)
ABI Research report says only 25 percent of B2B respondents actively operate augmented reality (AR) technology (PRNewswire)
IDC estimates dedicated AR and VR headset adoption expected to increase from just under 10 million units last year to 100 million units in 2021 (MacRumors)
New VRDC VR/AR innovation report reveals the HTC Vive is devs’ top target (Gamasutra)
Device Announcements
Armani’s first Android Wear smartwatch is coming in September (9to5 Google)
Google launching a line of cameras for 180-degree VR video (MobileSyrup)
Valve’s new ‘Knuckles’ VR controller is capable of tracking individual fingers (MobileSyrup)
Funding & M&A
Adobe acquires Mettle’s SkyBox tools to expand its VR video portfolio (TechCrunch)
Major milestones
Nokia officially removes the Withings brand name (MobileSyrup)
Ikea to be Apple launch partner for AR (9to5 Mac)
Fitbit, Minnesota Timberwolves partner on wearables, jersey patches (SportTechie)
Google Glass updated to XE23, its first firmware update in almost three years (9to5 Google)
Intel and the IOC ink 7-year Olympics tech deal for VR, drones, and more (TechCrunch)
YouTube launches new VR studio in LA, greenlights Daydream VR series with MLB, Vogue and Discovery (AdWeek)
IBM Watson’s interactive speech now integrated into Star Trek: Bridge Crew (VRFocus)
Developer releases video of Super Mario Brothers level on HoloLens in NYC (TechCrunch)
Rumours & Patents
Samsung files patent for wireless charging case for Gear S Watch (Business Korea)
Apple granted AR patent for interior design and animated movie posters, includes headset use (9to5 Mac)
Apple invents a 3D depth mapping camera for hand gesturing interfaces for future Macs and smart glasses (Patently Apple)
Fitbit is working on devices that can diagnose and track sleep apnea (Wareable)
Samsung working on standalone VR headset with OLED display and pixel density (Wareable)
Apple wins 11 design patents in China for iMessage and Apple Watch eye candy interfaces (Patently Apple)
This story was originally published on BetaKit.
