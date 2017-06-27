News
Samsung to release Galaxy Note 7 ‘Fandom Edition’ on July 7

Jun 27, 2017

4:09 PM EDT

1 comments

Galaxy Note 7

As expected, Samsung is bringing back one of its best and hottest devices to-date.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Samsung will launch a refurbished Note 7 on July 7 called the Galaxy Note 7 FE, which stands for “Fandom Edition.”

Samsung will release the Note 7 FE initially in South Korea and expects to sell approximately 400,000 devices. The FE will retail for $616 USD. It’s expected to feature Android 7.0 and a smaller 3,200mAh battery.

The Galaxy Note 7 was recalled globally in September 2016 due to two separate battery issues that caused the device to become unsafe. In Canada, Samsung Canada stated it sold over 67,000 units, with Health Canada confirming four reports of the phone’s battery overheating with one incident resulting in a “minor burn injury to a consumer’s forearm.”

Source: WSJ

