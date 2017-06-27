OnePlus 5 now available to order online without special code

If you didn’t manage to snag the OnePlus 5 during its initial pre-sale (a special code was required that the company only shared during its launch event live stream), the phone is now available to purchase online without any ifs, ands, or buts.
Ready, set, go! Open Sales for the #OnePlus5 start today. https://t.co/1gsspZI3iz pic.twitter.com/P9fSj4h8xi
— OnePlus (@oneplus) June 27, 2017
The base model ‘slate gray’ OP5 starts at $649 and includes 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The $719 ‘midnight black’ model, meanwhile, features double the internal storage and 8GB of RAM. Every order includes free shipping. OnePlus promises to ship the slate gray model immediately, while it says it will currently take it 18 days after an order to get the midnight black model out to customers.
MobileSyrup will post its review of the OnePlus 5 later this week.
Source: OnePlus
