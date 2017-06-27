News
Toronto-based Nanoleaf built a 1,200 panel Aurora Borealis display in Alaska

Jun 27, 2017

7:44 AM EDT

Nanoleaf 'Terra' Aurora setup

Toronto-based company Nanoleaf, makers of the Aurora modular smart lights, partnered with the Anchorage Museum in Alaska for the company’s largest Aurora installation called ‘Terra.’

The Terra installation is made up of 1,200 triangular panels and is — appropriately enough — inspired by the Aurora Borealis.

Nanoleaf’s Aurora is a triangular light setup that can be designed in all sorts of patterns and colours, and can be controlled through the user’s smartphone.

The Aurora setup is among the first featured in Anchorage’s ‘Land Marks’ series that plans to tell the story of the Arctic landscape through technology.

“Although more than four million people live in the Circumpolar North and Arctic tourism increases annually, few people have seen this part of the world. The Anchorage Museum intends to change that through its new ‘Land Marks’ series, which uses technology to expose museum visitors to remote Arctic landscapes in creative ways,” states Julie Decker, the Anchorage museum director and CEO in a press release.

The goal of the Land Marks series is to show the beauty of Alaska’s history by merging its history with the present.

 Aurora features an open API used to create Terra’s imagery of sunsets, polar bears and the Aurora Borealis. Additionally, Aurora includes voice control abilities with Amazon Alexa (which is still not available in Canada) and IFTTT integration.
“The belief that lighting should be a more joyful experience was largely what inspired the Aurora,” says Nanoleaf CEO & co-founder Gimmy Chu in a statement.
Source: Nanoleaf 

