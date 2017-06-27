Leaked image shows off Galaxy Note 8’s fingerprint sensor and dual rear camera

With a couple of months still to go until the Note 8’s expected late September reveal, leaks regarding Samsung‘s next device continue to pour in.
BGR claims it reportedly received an exclusive 3D computer aided design (CAD) schematic of the rear of Samsung’s upcoming flagship device. The schematics reportedly came directly from the factory currently working on the Note 8.
The 3D render seen above reveals that the device’s rear-facing fingerprint scanner is exactly where most leaks have been suggesting it’s located, which could be disappointing news for some. Due to Samsung not being able to embed the fingerprint sensor in the display of its devices, the company reportedly had to leave the scanner beside the rear facing camera, which was awkward to reach with the S8.
Given that the Note 8 is reportedly larger than the S8, and because it features a dual rear camera setup, the fingerprint sensor will likely be even more difficult to reach. MobileSyrup’s review of the S8 pointed out that the fingerprint sensor location was one of the main issues with the otherwise solid smartphone. Though prolific leaker Evan Blass stated that he believes yesterday’s advertising poster leak of the Note 8 was fake, in this image the fingerprint scanner actually sits under the camera.
You can tell this is fake because the official branding is Note8, with no space between the "Note" & the "8." (Also, the lens setup's wrong) https://t.co/zn6iIlWNlJ
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 26, 2017
This new render also indicates that the Note 8 will feature USB-C, a speaker on its base, 3.5mm headphone jack, power button, volume rocker and the location of the S Pen.
Samsung’s upcoming flagship is rumoured to feature a 6.3-inch ‘Infinity Display’ with a 18:5:9 aspect ratio and more screen real estate than the S8 and S8+. Additionally, the device is tipped to include Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 or Samsung’s Exyno 8895 processor, depending on the region, 6GB of RAM, 3,300 mAh battery, dual 12-megapixel camera setup and an updated S Pen, allowing users to pin notes to the device’s always on display.
Source: BGR
