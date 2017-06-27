Resources
PREVIOUS|

Here’s what’s coming to CraveTV in July

Jun 27, 2017

8:04 PM EDT

0 comments

Canadian video streaming service CraveTV has a lot of shows and documentaries planned for the month of  July.

The service is starting the month off on Canada Day with Canadian sitcom Letterkenny season 3 starring Ontarian Jared Keeso and Albertan Nathan Dales. Other series streaming on the service include Casual, Twin Peaks, I’m Dying Up Here and Saving Hope.

Here’s a full list of all of the television shows and movies coming to CraveTV this July:

July 1st

  • LetterKenny, season 3
    Trevor Wilson – Bigger in Person
  • South Park, season 20
  • July 7th

July 14th

  • The Night Of
  • Patton Oswalt: Tragedy Plus Comedy Equals Time
  • Tracy Morgan: Bonafide
  • Shark Week Collection which includes
    • Air Jaws: Apocalypse
    • Air Jaws Fin of Fury
    • Air Jaws: Night Stalker
    • Air jaws Walking with Great Whites
    • Deadliest Sharks
    • Isle of Jaws
    • Jaws of the Deep
    • Jungle Shark
    • Nuclear Shark
    • Shallow Water Invasion
    • Shark Bait
    • Sharks Among Us
    • Shark Vs. Dolphins: Face Off
    • The Return of Monster Mako
    • Tiger Beach
    • Wrath of Great White Serial Killer
    • Super Predator

July 21st

July 22nd

July 28th

July 30th

  • 19-2, season 4 episode 1 commences on July 30th and continues weekly.

Last chance to watch

  • Degrassi, Season 12 — July 15
  • The L.A. Complex, Season 2 — July 15
  • Doctor Strange — July 31st
  • Grease: Live! — July 31st
  • Hulk vs — July 31st
  • Next Avengers: Heroes Of Tomorrow — July 31st
  • Planet Hulk — July 31st
  • The Invincible Iron Man — July 31st
  • Ultimate Avengers: The Movie — July 31st
  • Ultimate Avengers II — July 31st
  • Thor: Tales of Asgard — July 31st

Related Articles

News

Jun 26, 2017

8:57 PM EDT

Apple featuring ‘Unapologetically Canadian’ section in the App Store

News

Jun 26, 2017

4:20 PM EDT

The Handmaid’s Tale to stream on CraveTV starting July 28

News

Jun 27, 2017

2:49 PM EDT

LG G4 boot loop issue now covered under extended warranty in Canada

Resources

May 26, 2017

6:01 PM EDT

Here’s everything coming to CraveTV in June

Comments