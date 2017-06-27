Canadian video streaming service CraveTV has a lot of shows and documentaries planned for the month of July.
The service is starting the month off on Canada Day with Canadian sitcom Letterkenny season 3 starring Ontarian Jared Keeso and Albertan Nathan Dales. Other series streaming on the service include Casual, Twin Peaks, I’m Dying Up Here and Saving Hope.
Here’s a full list of all of the television shows and movies coming to CraveTV this July:
July 1st
- LetterKenny, season 3
Trevor Wilson – Bigger in Person
- South Park, season 20
- July 7th
- Spirit Unforgettable
- Katy Perry: The Prismatic World Tour
- How Beer Saved The World
- Holy Smokers
July 14th
- The Night Of
- Patton Oswalt: Tragedy Plus Comedy Equals Time
- Tracy Morgan: Bonafide
- Shark Week Collection which includes
- Air Jaws: Apocalypse
- Air Jaws Fin of Fury
- Air Jaws: Night Stalker
- Air jaws Walking with Great Whites
- Deadliest Sharks
- Isle of Jaws
- Jaws of the Deep
- Jungle Shark
- Nuclear Shark
- Shallow Water Invasion
- Shark Bait
- Sharks Among Us
- Shark Vs. Dolphins: Face Off
- The Return of Monster Mako
- Tiger Beach
- Wrath of Great White Serial Killer
- Super Predator
July 21st
July 22nd
July 28th
July 30th
- 19-2, season 4 episode 1 commences on July 30th and continues weekly.
Last chance to watch
- Degrassi, Season 12 — July 15
- The L.A. Complex, Season 2 — July 15
- Doctor Strange — July 31st
- Grease: Live! — July 31st
- Hulk vs — July 31st
- Next Avengers: Heroes Of Tomorrow — July 31st
- Planet Hulk — July 31st
- The Invincible Iron Man — July 31st
- Ultimate Avengers: The Movie — July 31st
- Ultimate Avengers II — July 31st
- Thor: Tales of Asgard — July 31st
