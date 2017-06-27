Here are the free games hitting Xbox’s Games with Gold in July

Each month, Sony and Microsoft release free games for their respective consoles.
This post will focus only on the free games available for Microsoft’s suite of consoles in July. The company offers a set of four games. though they’re spread weirdly throughout the month. The free games during the month of July include the titles Grow Up, Runbow, Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days and Lego Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game.
Grow Up
Grow Up — available from July 1st to the 31st — is a platformer designed by Ubisoft where users play as BUD, an droid who is looking for pieces his lost spacecraft dubbed MOM.
BUD’s goal is to gather the pieces of MOM and bring them back to the moon by soaring through the air and cloning the flora of the planet, to help him move across difficult terrain.
Grow Up is regularly priced at $9.99 CAD.
Runbow
Runbow is making its debut on the Xbox One in July and will be playable for free from July 16th to August 15th. Developed by Toronto’s 13AM games, the game originally released for the Nintendo Wii U in 2015 and is a nine player online and offline party platformer game.
The game offers an adventure mode, which is playable solo or co-op, battle arena, racing mode and more. The device has certain functionalities designed for the Wii U’s Gamepad, but Runbow manages to incorporate them without the need for the Wii U’s tablet.
Runbow is regularly priced at $15.99 for the Wii U. After August 15th, it’s likely to be similarly priced for the Xbox.
Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days
Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days, available from July 1st until the 15th on both the Xbox One and the 360, is a third-person shooter crime game developed by IO Interactive.
The game features an online cooperative mechanic where one person plays as Lynch while the other plays as Kane. In solo mode, meanwhile, the player uses Lynch throughout the adventure. The game uses a variety of weapons that you can pick up from people you kill, although the game doesn’t allow users to swap around their weapons. Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days is regularly priced at $14.99.
Lego Pirates of the Caribbean
Lego Pirates of the Caribbean, available from July 6th to July 31st, on both Xbox One and 360, published by Disney Interactive Studios, is an adventure Lego game placed in the Pirates of Caribbean universe. The game covers the first four Pirates of Caribbean movies and is the first Lego game based off of a Disney movie.
Players traverse through the game using different characters throughout the Pirates universe that are given different abilities like Davey Jones who can walk on water or Jack Sparrow who can find rare items. Lego Pirates of the Caribbean is regularly priced at $19.99.
It’s possible we’ll start seeing the original Xbox titles with games Gold since Microsoft announced its backward compatibility with its first console back at E3 2017. Furthermore, players will soon get the chance to play all of these titles and more on the Xbox One X, which releases in November at a cost of priced at $599 CAD.
