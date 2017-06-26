It seems there’s a price battle raging when it comes to 6GB and 8GB plan discounts in Quebec.
In addition to Vidéotron’s double data promo on all plans above 3GB, Virgin Mobile is currently offering a 6GB plan with unlimited minutes and texting for $49 CAD per month BYOD, $56 per month on the Silver plan, $65 per month on the Gold plan and $69 per month on the Platinum plan.
The carrier is also offering its 8GB plan with unlimited minutes and texting for $56 per month BYOD, $63 per month on the Silver plan, $71 on the Gold plan and $100 per month on Platinum.
Fido is getting in on the fun too, with a 6GB unlimited talk and text plan for $49 BYOD, $56 for contract plans with a $300 device subsidy, $64 for contract plans with a $500 subsidy and $69 for contract plans with a $700 subsidy. All but the BYOD price is marked as a limited-time offer.
Fido’s 8GB plan is $56 BYOD or $76 for a contract plan with $700 subsidy, limited-time only.
At the same time, Koodo has a compelling 6GB offer in Quebec until July 4th. The Telus sub-brand is offering a 5GB plus 1GB promo with unlimited talk and text for $49 on a BYOD, Tab Small and Tab Medium plan. It’s also offering 6GB of data with unlimited talk and text for $51 on a Tab Large plan for a “limited time.”
It does not, however, offer any 8GB plans.
Comments
Pingback: Virgin, Fido, Koodo and Vidéotron compete on 6GB and 8GB promo plans in Quebec – High Tech Newz()