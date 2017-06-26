Virgin Mobile brings new $15 per month 3GB of data tablet plan

News
Jun 26, 2017

Virgin Mobile has gotten rid of its 2GB per month wireless plan for tablets and changed it to a 3GB plan at the same price. Any tablet can be financed on this plan at $15 per month. This includes the Apple’s iPad Mini 2 with 32GB of storage and Samsung’s Galaxy Tab E with storage 16GB at Virgin Mobile.

In contrast, other telecommunication companies like Bell, Rogers and Telus offer plans at significantly higher prices, such as 1GB of data per month for $10. Fido, meanwhile, also sells a similar plan offering $15 per month for 3GB of data on any new tablet purchase or already own and bring to Fido.

Purchasing tablets with data allows users to search the web no matter where they are, though a better option for most is just tethering their smartphone to a tablet. To put this amount of data in perspective, with 3GB of data users can watch up to 12 hours of Netflix, depending on streaming quality.

  • Stephen_81

    $15/3GB of data, if I can lock it so there is no overage, my Son could have a data only device to play his games on when in the car, no more hotspotting,
    and realistically 15/3GB of data is cheaper than adding a $10 data sim to my share everything plan and increasing my data allotment to allow for the extra usage.

    • LeTricolore

      On Android, you could make it so your data stops working once you reach a certain amount each month. There might be a way to lock the setting so your son can’t change it, but no idea.

      Don’t think it’s possible on Apple products though. Not without a third party app at least.

  • hunkyleepickle

    I’ve considered getting one of these tablet only plans for my unlocked phone for years. It’s basically at the point where most people really don’t need an actual phone number anyway, and can easily get by with data only.

  • maattp

    I’ve been using the $15/month 3 GB Fido plan with my iPhone since Christmas. Works great. I use Fongo for the odd time that I want to make an analog call or send an SMS.