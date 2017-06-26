Poll: What manufacturer makes your favourite case?

As time progressed, smartphones have quickly become thinner, sleeker and easier to damage.
This is probably a direct correlation to the number of case manufacturers on the market; if you do a quick Amazon search, you’re presented with 20 pages of cell phone cases.
There are many awesome cases, but there are also a number of duds. So, out of all the brands, which case manufacturer do you prefer? Oh, if you prefer to go sans case, we have that option in out poll as well.
Comments
