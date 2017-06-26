Nest Cam IQ indoor security camera available in Canada on July 4th for $399

Nest unveiled its new latest security camera at the end of May, and though the Nest Cam IQ has been available for pre-order for nearly a month, it now has an official release date of July 4th.
Best-in-class security camera. Top-of-its-class brains. Introducing #NestCamIQ: https://t.co/H0d8RagCg3 pic.twitter.com/Cu0FAqXw7j
— Nest (@nest) May 31, 2017
Those interested can pre-order the smart home security camera from Best Buy and the Nest website for $399 CAD. Currently, the device isn’t available for pre-order from Wal-Mart, The Source, or Staples, but it is possible that it could be sold at these retail locations in the future.
The Nest Cam IQ can differentiate between objects and people and is also capable of zooming in if it detects a person. This way homeowners can get a better look at people in their house. Furthermore, Nest Cam IQ includes Nest Aware technology that allows the camera to detect familiar faces versus strangers, though this feature requires a Nest Aware subscription.
Furthermore, Nest Cam IQ includes Nest Aware technology that allows the camera to detect familiar faces versus strangers, though this feature requires a Nest Aware subscription.
Additionally, the IQ features 4K HDR sensor — though it still captures video at 1080p unless it encounters unusual or suspicious activity — with a three-microphone array, and a six-core Qualcomm processor. The security also comes with an infrared LED that allows the device to record in the dark with the added bonus of Bluetooth Low Energy, which means it consumes less energy and uses Bluetooth 4.0.
Comments