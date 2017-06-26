Apple’s iOS 11 public beta is now available

Those waiting to get their hands on Apple’s latest update to its mobile operating system, iOS 11, will be pleased to hear that the OS’ public beta is now available.
Announced earlier this month at WWDC 2017, iOS 11 features the standard tweaks and refinements we’ve come to expect from Apple’s operating system updates. On the iPad side of things, however, there have been a number of more significant additions to iOS 11.
For example, it’s now possible to drag and drop info and media across apps and the dock can also be expanded on the iPad to fit more apps; it’s also always visible on the iPad, making jumping between multiple apps much easier.
Multitasking with three apps at the same time and a dedicated app for file management that syncs with iCloud and other third-party storage providers (unfortunately Drive isn’t included), have also been added.
Keep in mind that this is a beta build of iOS 11, so expect there to be at least a minimal number of bugs in the operating system’s current form.
We’ll have more on iOS 11 later this week, including a full run-down on how the new operating system changes the experience of using Apple’s new 10.5-inch iPad Pro.
If you’re interested in enrolling your device in Apple’s iOS 11 beta program — which measures in at 2.01GB — follow this link.
Comments