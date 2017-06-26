Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom and Max on sale in-store at Best Buy

The Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom and the ZenFone 3 Max, unlocked, are both on sale in-store at Best Buy Canada.
Currently, on a month-to-month plan, those interested can purchase the ZenFone 3 Zoom for $299.99 CAD, while the same goes for the ZenFone 3 Max at $149.99. This means on any month-to-month plan with any carrier users can purchase these ZenFone devices at a discounted price.
The ZenFone 3 Zoom usually priced at $479.99 features a 5.5-inch 1080 x 1920 pixel display with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Additionally the device features a dual rear camera setup, with one lens consisting of a 12-megapixel 1.7/f wide angle lens, while the other features a 12-megapixel lens has 2.3x optical zoom. Lastly the device features a 5,000 mAh battery that Asus says will stay charged for two days.
In comparison, the ZenFone 3 Max, which is usually priced at $199.99 CAD, features a 5.2-inch 720 x 1280 pixel display with a quad-core 64 bit MediaTek processor, 2GB or RAM and 16GB of storage that’s expandable up to 32GB with a microSD card. The device also includes a 5-megapixel selfie camera and a 13-megapixel rear facing camera. Additionally the device features a 4,100 mAh battery that Asus says has a 36 hours of standby time. The smartphone itself can also work as a battery pack so it can charge other devices.
According to a Best Buy sales rep the sale will continue until further notice, with no solid end date.
