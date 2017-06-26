Apple said to be leasing cars from Hertz for self-driving tech testing

Apple is reportedly leasing cars from rental company Hertz to test autonomous vehicle technology.
As per Bloomberg, the Cupertino-based tech giant is getting the Lexus RX450h sport-utility vehicles from Hertz’s Donlen fleet-management unit, according to documents released by the California Department of Motor Vehicles.
“A person familiar with Apple’s project” told Bloomberg that six vehicles have been testing Apple’s self-driving car tech on public roads in and around the San Francisco Bay area for at least a year.
It’s not clear exactly when the public might see more from Apple’s self-driving car initiative.
Earlier this month, Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed the company’s plans to focus on autonomous vehicle tech. Cook didn’t reveal any specifics, although he called self-driving cars the “mother of all AI projects.”
Source: Bloomberg
Comments