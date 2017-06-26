News
Apple said to be leasing cars from Hertz for self-driving tech testing

Jun 26, 2017

7:04 PM EDT

2 comments

Apple is reportedly leasing cars from rental company Hertz to test autonomous vehicle technology.

As per Bloomberg, the Cupertino-based tech giant is getting the Lexus RX450h sport-utility vehicles from Hertz’s Donlen fleet-management unit, according to documents released by the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

“A person familiar with Apple’s project” told Bloomberg that six vehicles have been testing Apple’s self-driving car tech on public roads in and around the San Francisco Bay area for at least a year.

It’s not clear exactly when the public might see more from Apple’s self-driving car initiative.

Earlier this month, Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed the company’s plans to focus on autonomous vehicle tech. Cook didn’t reveal any specifics, although he called self-driving cars the “mother of all AI projects.”

Source: Bloomberg

Comments

  • Graham Fluet

    ..leasing? Last I checked “Leasing” meant that you had to return the vehicle after a while, and they generally frowned upon unauthorized modifications.

    • It’s Me

      Yeah, seems strange that if they are test vehicles for R&D that they wouldn’t just buy them outright.