Apple featuring 'Unapologetically Canadian' section in the App Store

Jun 26, 2017

8:57 PM EDT

Apple App Store Unapologetically Canadian

Apple’s year-long celebration for Canada’s 150th birthday continues with the “Unapologetically Canadian” section in the App Store.

“Canadians may be famous fi=or saying we’re sorry, but when it comes to building great apps, there’s no need to apologize,” Apple writes on the App Store. “Canada is home to some of the world’s greatest talent, and we’re thrilled to celebrate these inspiring creators as part of Canada’s 150th birthday.”

Under this section is a variety of Canada-themed categories for all kinds of apps, including:

The new “Unapologetically Canadian” section is one of the many ways in which Apple has been commemorating Canada 150 on the App Store.

Previously, the company has also featured apps specifically developed in Toronto and Waterloo, Montreal and Calgary. As well, Apple has compiled a list of “Canada’s Best Game Makers,” highlighting Vancouver’s RAC7 (Splitter Critters) and Toronto’s Drinkbox Studios (Severed). Both studios also won Apple Design awards at the Worldwide Developers Conference earlier this year.

