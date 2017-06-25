Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- HTC U11 in Solar Red now available to purchase in Canada [Read here]
- Poll: How important is a water resistant smartphone? [Read here]
- Contest: Win a Google Wi-Fi 3 Pack, courtesy of Acanac [Read here]
- Former CRTC vice-chair Judith LaRocque stepping in as interim chair [Read here]
- Rogers restructures leadership team, cuts chief customer and brand officer positions [Read here]
- LG X Power 2 is now available through Canadian carriers for $250 outright [Read here]
- Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in July [Read here]
- TrackR Pixel tracking device solves its predecessor’s main issues [Read here]
- Google Home is launching in Canada without multi-user support [Read here]
- Amazon Canada commits to hiring 200 people in Toronto [Read here]
- OnePlus’ dual camera OnePlus 5 starts at $649 in Canada [Read here]
- Amazon plans to open Ottawa office focused on Alexa development [Read here]
Comments