Contrary to earlier rumours, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will launch in late September, according to VentureBeat editor and prolific leaker Evan Blass.
Venturebeat’s information comes courtesy of “an individual briefed on the company’s plans,” who says Samsung will not release the Note 8 until sometime in late September.
The same source also told Blass the upcoming smartphone will feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED Infinity Display with the same 18:5:9 ratio as the Samsung Galaxy S8 lineup, making the device only slightly larger than the S8+.
The Note 8 will also feature enhanced S Pen functionality, including a feature that allows users to pin notes to the device’s always on display. It will also come with 6GB of RAM, making it only the second Samsung smartphone to ship with more than 4GB of RAM. Like the S8, it will ship with either the Exynos 8895 or Snapdragon 835.
Additionally, the “Gr3at” smartphone is said to come with a dual rear camera setup featuring two horizontally aligned 12-megapixel cameras. Similar to the Galaxy S8, the Note 8’s back-facing fingerprint sensor is said to be next to the two cameras. Lastly, the Note8 is to be powered by the 3300mAh, which is a smaller battery than the battery that came with the Note 7.
Lastly, Blass mentions in a tweet that the Note8 will retail for “nearly” €1,000 (approximately $1484.88 CAD) and will be available in black, blue and gold.
Source: VentureBeat
