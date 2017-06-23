Rogers offering $150 savings on iPad, discounts select Internet plans for Canada 150 promo

Rogers is back once again with new promo offers that give reasons to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday.
Dubbed as ‘The 150 Event,’ Rogers is “celebrating Canada’s birthday with these great deals!” While not as spectacular as discounting the iPhone 7 or the HP 17.3″ laptop, Rogers is offering a $150 discount on the iPad 32GB and 128 B (5th Generation) when you add it to a Share Everything plan. The carrier is also offering a 1GB bonus data for 12-months.
In addition, for those interested in bundling services, Rogers is once again discounting the Ignite 150 Unlimited Internet, Select TV and local Home Phone for $99.99/month for 12 months. According to the fine print, this is a savings of $77.98 per month. Finally, for new customers, the Rogers Ignite 150 Unlimited Internet is available for $69.99/mo. for 12 months.
These deals are available until June 4th at 11:59pm. As usual, make sure you read the fine print.
Source: Rogers
Comments