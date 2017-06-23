Microsoft Store Canada Day sale offers deals on Surface devices, Xbox One consoles

To celebrate Canada Day, the Microsoft Store is holding a two-week online sale on a variety of electronics, including Surface Books and Xbox One consoles.
The promotions run from June 22nd to July 6th and include:
- Save up to $250 on select Surface Book devices
- Save up to $300 on select Surface Pro 4 devices
- Save $150 or more on select PCs
- Save $50 on Xbox One S 1TB & 2TB Consoles
Microsoft also offers free shipping and returns on all orders placed on its website.
If you need help deciding on what to buy, check out MobileSyrup‘s reviews of the Surface Laptop and Surface Pro 2-in-1 for more information.
Comments