News
PREVIOUS|

Microsoft Store Canada Day sale offers deals on Surface devices, Xbox One consoles

Jun 23, 2017

8:41 AM EDT

0 comments

Microsoft Surface Pro

To celebrate Canada Day, the Microsoft Store is holding a two-week online sale on a variety of electronics, including Surface Books and Xbox One consoles.

The promotions run from June 22nd to July 6th and include:

Microsoft also offers free shipping and returns on all orders placed on its website.

If you need help deciding on what to buy, check out MobileSyrup‘s reviews of the Surface Laptop and Surface Pro 2-in-1 for more information.

Related Articles

Features

May 1, 2017

5:14 PM EDT

What to expect at Microsoft’s education-themed hardware event

News

Jun 20, 2017

7:22 AM EDT

CanCon Podcast Ep. 72: Will Canadians pay $600 for the Xbox One X?

News

May 8, 2017

11:38 AM EDT

Microsoft’s Panos Panay says ‘there’s no such thing’ as the Surface Pro 5

News

Jun 11, 2017

6:06 PM EDT

Microsoft reveals Xbox One X and a barrage of games at E3 2017 keynote

Comments