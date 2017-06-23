Eastlink launches ‘Worry-Free Roaming’ packages for customers travelling to the U.S.

If you’re planning on travelling to the United States, Eastlink has got you covered. The Halifax-based carrier has launched a “Worry-Free Roaming” package for customers to America.
Under this offer, you’ll be able to use the same plan you use at home while travelling in the U.S. for only $5/day.
You’ll only be charged on days that that you place or answer a call, send a message or use data while in the U.S. You won’t be charged if you’re only using your phone for using features like Wi-Fi or voicemail.
To access ‘Worry-Free Roaming,’ log into ‘Self Care’ and click on ‘Travel.’ Once activated, Worry-Free Roaming will stay on your account, so you won’t need to activate it again for further U.S. travel.
You can sign up for Worry-Free Roaming online or by visiting your nearest Eastlink store.
Source: Eastlink
