If counting Twitter followers is your thing, then the Toronto Blue Jays must be on your radar as “Canada’s Team” has hit a social media milestone today.
The @BlueJays have become the first professional sports team in Canada to reach 2 million followers on the real-time news and social platform. Since joining Twitter May 2009, the Jays slowly increased its presence and crossed 500,000 followers in November 2014, then 1 million in early October 2015 (right before the ALDS against the Rangers.
The only other Major League Baseball club to surpass 2 million followers is the New York Yankees. Other Canadian professional sports teams are a far cry away from this milestone as most have around 1 million followers (Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Raptors and the Vancouver Canucks).
While Jose Bautista’s famous ‘bat flip’ is now a distant memory, the Blue Jay need some serious help this season as they are sitting under the .500 mark and in last place in the AL East. The hashtag they are using this year is #LetsRise and that is exactly what they need to do.
Source: Twitter
Comments
Pingback: Toronto Blue Jays surpass 2 million Twitter followers | Daily Update()