Valve’s Steam Summer Sale is now live, offering deals on games galore

Jun 22, 2017

6:19 PM EDT

2 comments

GTA V poster Trevor, Michael, Franklin

With the summer season officially starting this week, so too does Valve’s ever-popular annual Steam Summer Sale.

Running from June 22nd to July 5th, the sale will offer PC gamers discounts of up to 80 percent off on a variety of games.

Below you’ll find some of the featured deals, listed in CAD:

The full list of deals can be found here.

Image credit: Flickr – Ferino Design

