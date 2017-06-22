With the summer season officially starting this week, so too does Valve’s ever-popular annual Steam Summer Sale.
Running from June 22nd to July 5th, the sale will offer PC gamers discounts of up to 80 percent off on a variety of games.
Below you’ll find some of the featured deals, listed in CAD:
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition – $5.99 (80 percent off, was $29.99)
- various Final Fantasy games – up to 50 percent off, including VI for $11.29 (50 percent off, was $22.49) and VII for $8.49 (50 percent off, was $16.99)
- various Call of Duty games – up to 50 percent off, including Black Ops II for $32.49 (50 percent off, was $64.99) and Modern Warfare 2 for $10.99 (50 percent off, was $21.99)
- Mafia III – $18.49 (63 percent off, was $49.99)
- Dishonored 2 – $24.99 (50 percent off, was $49.99)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition – $34.99 (50 percent off, was $69.99)
- Grand Theft Auto V – $34.99 (50 percent off, was $69.99)
The full list of deals can be found here.
Image credit: Flickr – Ferino Design
Comments
Pingback: Valve’s Steam Summer Sale is now live, offering deals on games galore | Daily Update()
Pingback: Valve’s Steam Summer Sale is now live, offering deals on games galore – High Tech Newz()