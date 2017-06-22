News
The Moto E4 is now available at Freedom for $200 outright

Jun 22, 2017

11:23 AM EDT

1 comments

moto e4

Motorola’s latest budget device is now available at Freedom Mobile for $200 CAD outright, where it will be one of the least expensive devices to run on the carrier’s Band 66 LTE network.

Motorola also notes that the phone will be available this summer at retailers including Wal-Mart and Staples for $249 unlocked, but didn’t specify a date.

The ‘Licorice Black’ device has a fingerprint sensor, 5-inch 1280×720 pixel display, 2,800mAh battery and 8-megapixel autofocus rear camera with f/2.2 aperture/5-megapixel front camera package.

The handset features Android Nougat out of the box, running on a quad-core 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

It follows the Moto G5, a $250 budget device which features a Snapdragon 430 processor, metal back plate and 13-megapixel rear-facing camera — but doesn’t support Band 66 LTE.

While the handset has yet to appear on Freedom Mobile’s website, Motorola states it should arrive there within the day.

Comments

  • Smanny

    The US version has a 5000 mha non removable battery. Does this one have a removable battery?