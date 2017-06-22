LG’s experimental 77-inch OLED display is enormous, transparent and flexible

On an almost weekly basis, it seems we catch glimpses of experimental examples of flexible displays that likely won’t ever see broader commercial release.
This particular LG flexible display, however, measures in at 77-inches edge to edge and boasts an Ultra HD resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. It’s also rather portable, given you’re able to roll it up to a relatively tiny size of 80mm. The display also features a transparency of 40 percent, making it ideal for purposes like replacing the windows of a vehicle, a storefront or even a home.
According to The Korea Herald, LG believes that this particular display is the future of digital signage, desks and in-car infotainment systems. Flexible screens could also be used for augmented reality projects.
We’ve seen numerous instances of bendable displays over the years — mostly from Samsung and LG — but so far, none of them have seen wider commercial release. Hopefully 2018 is the year we’ll finally get our hands on the first bendable smartphone.
