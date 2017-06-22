$1 of every uberPOOL ride in Toronto on June 25th will be donated to ‘The 519’

Uber is partnering with ‘The 519,’ a non-profit organization, in celebration of Pride Toronto. On June 25th Uber will donate $1 — ranging all the way up to $10,000– of every uberPool ride in Toronto to the charity.
The 519 has served the local neighbourhood and the broader LGBTQ+ communities in Toronto and across Canada since 1976. Additionally, The 519 provides free accessible and space where anyone can gather together and work towards a common goal.
The 519 supplies free programs, education and training on a variety of topics for individuals and groups. It is also committed to health, happiness and full participation of the LGBTQ community.
