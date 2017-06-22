News
PREVIOUS|

$1 of every uberPOOL ride in Toronto on June 25th will be donated to ‘The 519’

Jun 22, 2017

3:29 PM EDT

1 comments

Uber header private driver image

Uber is partnering with ‘The 519,’ a non-profit organization, in celebration of Pride Toronto. On June 25th Uber will donate $1 — ranging all the way up to $10,000– of every uberPool ride in Toronto to the charity.

The 519 has served the local neighbourhood and the broader LGBTQ+ communities in Toronto and across Canada since 1976. Additionally, The 519 provides free accessible and space where anyone can gather together and work towards a common goal.

The 519 supplies free programs, education and training on a variety of topics for individuals and groups. It is also committed to health, happiness and full participation of the LGBTQ community.

Source: Uber

Related Articles

News

Jun 19, 2017

11:20 AM EDT

UberEats launches in Whitby, Oshawa, Ajax and Burlington, Ontario

News

Jun 21, 2017

1:13 PM EDT

As Travis Kalanick resigns, Canadian co-founder Garrett Camp says Uber was too focused on growth

News

Jun 2, 2017

8:01 AM EDT

Uber is deploying 20 mapping cars in Calgary to improve route efficiency

Comments