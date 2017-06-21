Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in July

This month on Netflix Canada, we’ll be getting the drama Snowden, Netflix Original anime Castlevania season 1, and the eighth live action movie in the Star Wars saga, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
Here’s a full list of all of the television shows and movies coming to Netflix Canada this July:
July 1st
Snowden
Hacksaw Ridge (available for download)
Last Vegas (available for download)
Keeping up with the Joneses
Batman: Bad Blood
Oasis: Supersonic
X-Men: Days of Future Past
Southside With You
July 3rd
Mike Tyson Mysteries — Season 3 New Episodes Weekly
July 4th
The Standups — Season 1 (available for download)
July 6th
Ghost (available for download)
July 7th
Castlevania — Season 1 (available for download)
July 11th
Pixels (available for download)
July 14th
Friends From College (available for download)
Chasing Coral (available for download)
Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile (available for download, Interactive Storytelling)
To the Bone (available for Download)
Jack Reacher: Never Go back (available for Download)
July 15th:
West Coast Customs — Season 4 (available for download)
July 18th
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
July 21st
Ozark (available for download)
Last Chance U — Season 2 (available for download)
July 21st
The Worst Witch — Season 1 (available for download)
July 28th
The Incredible Jessica James (available for download)
The Adventures of Puss in Boots — Season 5 (available for download)
Arrival (Available for Download)
This is your last chance to watch
July 1st
Marvel’s Iron Man
Paper Towns
July 6th
Disney’s Tomorrowland
July 10th
Focus
July 22nd
She’s Funny That Way
July 26th
Inside Out
