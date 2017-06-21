Resources
Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in July

Jun 21, 2017

4:37 PM EDT

This month on Netflix Canada, we’ll be getting the drama Snowden, Netflix Original anime Castlevania season 1, and the eighth live action movie in the Star Wars saga, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Here’s a full list of all of the television shows and movies coming to Netflix Canada this July:

July 1st

Snowden 
Hacksaw Ridge (available for download) 
Last Vegas (available for download)
Keeping up with the Joneses
Batman: Bad Blood
Oasis: Supersonic
X-Men: Days of Future Past
Southside With You

July 3rd

Mike Tyson Mysteries — Season 3 New Episodes Weekly

July 4th

The Standups — Season 1 (available for download) 

July 6th

Ghost (available for download) 

July 7th 
Castlevania — Season 1 (available for download) 

July 11th 
Pixels (available for download)

July 14th 
Friends From College (available for download)
Chasing Coral (available for download)
Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile (available for download, Interactive Storytelling)
To the Bone (available for Download)
Jack Reacher: Never Go back (available for Download)

July 15th: 
West Coast Customs — Season 4 (available for download)

July 18th
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

July 21st 
Ozark (available for download)
Last Chance U — Season 2 (available for download)

July 21st 
The Worst Witch — Season 1 (available for download)

July 28th 
The Incredible Jessica James (available for download)
The Adventures of Puss in Boots — Season 5 (available for download)
Arrival (Available for Download)

This is your last chance to watch

July 1st
Marvel’s Iron Man
Paper Towns

July 6th
Disney’s Tomorrowland

July 10th
Focus

July 22nd
She’s Funny That Way

July 26th 
Inside Out

