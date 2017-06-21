News
Vidéotron offers double data promo on all plans above 3GB

Jun 21, 2017

1:56 PM EDT

6 comments

Quebec-based regional carrier Vidéotron is re-introduced its double data offer on all 3GB and above plans.

The limited-time offer applies to residential customers who activate a line or add a new line with a monthly rate of at least $64.95 CAD — the rate for its regular 3GB plan. The deal is applied through a 100 percent discount on a data add-on that corresponds with the amount the plan usually provides.

For example, the $64.95 per month 3GB plan gets another 3GB of data, bringing it to 6GB. Generally, a 3GB data add-on costs $21.

The highest level plan provides 12GB data under the current promo.

The carrier previously offered a limited-time promotion for double the data on all plans above 3GB in February, kicking off an in-province price competition battle between Bell, Rogers and Telus.

Source: Vidéotron

Comments

  • tremsr

    $55 for 6gb is great. I was paying $80 for 5gb with Rogers. Not to mention Videotron offers multi-line savings. Signed the girlfriend up and we both pay $50 for the 6gb. Great deal!

    • Whome

      Don’t you mean $60 for the 6GB?

    • tremsr

      $55.31 with tax. I suppose it could be rounded up to $60. Still cheaper than most of the plans I’ve seen out there.

    • Whome

      But the article says $64.95 for 6GB.

  • Rey

    Sounds like a much better deal than what you get here. So basically, me living in Toronto I can sign up and enjoy these services and ditch the big3.

  • Leif Shantz

    Pretty good deal…. Still sticking with my 6GB $48 BYOD SK plan.