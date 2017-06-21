Quebec-based regional carrier Vidéotron is re-introduced its double data offer on all 3GB and above plans.
The limited-time offer applies to residential customers who activate a line or add a new line with a monthly rate of at least $64.95 CAD — the rate for its regular 3GB plan. The deal is applied through a 100 percent discount on a data add-on that corresponds with the amount the plan usually provides.
For example, the $64.95 per month 3GB plan gets another 3GB of data, bringing it to 6GB. Generally, a 3GB data add-on costs $21.
The highest level plan provides 12GB data under the current promo.
The carrier previously offered a limited-time promotion for double the data on all plans above 3GB in February, kicking off an in-province price competition battle between Bell, Rogers and Telus.
Source: Vidéotron
