Following the recent release of the HTC U11, possible information has now surfaced regarding the Google Pixel 2. Specifically, possible codenames for the versions of the phone have emerged that suggest a Snapdragon 835 processor and unlocked configuration.
According to Japanese blog HTC Soku, the U11 system files lists international versions of the Ocean (which was the codename for the U11) as well as references to ‘S2’ and ‘M2’ devices.
The blog notes that all of the the other devices on the list use the Snapdragon 835 processor, so it is presumed that the S2 and M2 will as well. As well, both models do not note carrier configurations, which suggests they may be unlocked devices.
While HTC manufactured the first Google Pixel, there were reports earlier this year that LG would replace HTC for the next iteration of the phone. However, the South Korean electronics giant refused to comment on the matter.
Via: 9to5Google
