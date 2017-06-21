Pokémon GO begins to give cheating players ‘marks of shame’

As part of its continued war on cheating in Pokémon GO, developer Niantic has confirmed it’s begun rolling out a form of branding to highlight offenders in the game.
In a Reddit post, a verified Niantic support account confirmed that players who use third-party applications to track rare Pokémon more easily will be punished accordingly. “Starting today, Pokémon caught using third-party services that circumvent normal gameplay will appear marked with a slash in the inventory and may not behave as expected,” writes account NianticGeorge.
Players have also begun to take to social media to show off the new anti-cheating features in action.
These new anti-cheating measures follow reports of similar initiatives from May, where players using third-party apps reported that their accounts had been flagged, resulting in only common Pokémon like Pidgey appearing in their games.
Meanwhile, June has been a big month for Pokémon GO, with Niantic confirming that revamped gyms and player raid battles are coming to the game “in the weeks ahead.”
Source: Kotaku
