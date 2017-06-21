News
PREVIOUS

Pokémon GO begins to give cheating players ‘marks of shame’

Jun 21, 2017

8:03 PM EDT

1 comments

Pokemon GO

As part of its continued war on cheating in Pokémon GO, developer Niantic has confirmed it’s begun rolling out a form of branding to highlight offenders in the game.

In a Reddit post, a verified Niantic support account confirmed that players who use third-party applications to track rare Pokémon more easily will be punished accordingly. “Starting today, Pokémon caught using third-party services that circumvent normal gameplay will appear marked with a slash in the inventory and may not behave as expected,” writes account NianticGeorge.

Players have also begun to take to social media to show off the new anti-cheating features in action.

 

It’s unclear how, exactly, this change will affect gameplay, although some players have reported on Reddit that “slashed” Pokémon will not give up candy if transferred to the professor. According to the same Reddit post, however, evolving these affected Pokémon seems to remove the slash — what would seem to be a major oversight from Niantic.

These new anti-cheating measures follow reports of similar initiatives from May, where players using third-party apps reported that their accounts had been flagged, resulting in only common Pokémon like Pidgey appearing in their games.

Meanwhile, June has been a big month for Pokémon GO, with Niantic confirming that revamped gyms and player raid battles are coming to the game “in the weeks ahead.”

Source: Kotaku 

Related Articles

News

Jun 16, 2017

1:43 PM EDT

Pokémon Go temporarily shutters gyms in preparation for more collaborate play update

News

May 4, 2017

9:41 AM EDT

Latest Pokémon Go update makes it easier for rural and suburban players to enjoy the game

News

Jun 12, 2017

8:44 AM EDT

Pokémon GO’s health benefits were only temporary, says new study

News

Jun 19, 2017

11:02 AM EDT

Niantic aims to revitalize Pokémon Go with revamped gyms and co-op raids

Comments

  • 这个不错哦，我好好读读！