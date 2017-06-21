News
Netflix to launch Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in Canada at the same time as the U.S.

Jun 21, 2017

3:23 PM EDT

1 comments

Rogue One

On July 18th, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is making its way to Netflix Canada, seven months after the initial box office release of the film.

Disney released the seventh episode of the Star Wars saga, Star Wars: The Force Awakens in December of 2015. Canada received The Force Awakens on Netflix, while U.S citizens didn’t. Usually it’s Canadians that have to wait for Netflix’s greatest hits, but at that time Canadians were on top.

Netflix signed a deal, making Disney, Marvel, LucasFilm and Pixar content exclusive to the streaming service. At the time, Starz in the U.S. had exclusive rights to the Force Awakens, making it impossible for Netflix U.S. to stream the film.

However, back in September 2016 Netflix U.S. became the exclusive TV home for all Disney productions. That’s why movies like Moana, Dr. Strange and Captain America: Civil War came to Netflix Canada at the same time as U.S. Netflix. It’s also why we can expect to have Rogue One and the next Star Wars movies the same time as the United States.

