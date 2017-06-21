News
LG to unveil the LG V30 on August 29th, says report

Jun 21, 2017

12:52 PM EDT

2 comments

Reports regarding the unveiling of the LG V30 reveal the device is set to be revealed at IFA in Berlin this year.

The findings are from, Korean publication ETNews, announcing LG Electronics will hold an event on August 31st, a day before IFA actually commences. Afterwards, LG will display the device during IFA event from September 1st to the 6th.

Additionally the report claims the smartphone will go on pre-order in Korea near the time device’s reveal, costing 800,000 KRW ($930.34 CAD) for the 64GB model. Furthermore, the upcoming LG flagship is set to go on sale in Korea a week or two after the event, giving the LG V30 a September release date.

Rumoured LG V30

The V30 is rumoured to feature, an OLED display, a dual rear-facing camera, small bezels all around the device — similar to the Essential Phone — a 3200 mAh non removable battery and the V series signature second screen.

With Samsung rumoured to be revealing the Note 8 three days before the V30, both devices are poised to be in direct competition.

Source: ETNews 

Comments

  • Arman

    Looks pretty good, should be great with OLED screen..

  • Whome

    Another one with a non-removable battery. What about waterproofing, shockproof, drop protection, wireless charging etc…