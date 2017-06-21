Apple CEO Tim Cook falls 45 places in Glassdoor employee ranking

Apple CEO Tim Cook has dropped significantly in a U.S. ranking of chief executives.
Cook’s fall in favour comes from jobs site Glassdoor, which has released its annual list of the highest-rated CEOs in the world, as judged by their employees. The list uses a percentage scale to signify “approval,” based on evaluations company employees fill out on the site. Employees can also leave specific comments describing their time with the company and opinions towards their CEOs.
This year, Cook came in at 53rd out of 100 CEOs with a 93 percent approval rating; last year, the Mobile, Alabama-born executive placed eighth overall with rating of 96 percent. It’s worth noting that Glassdoor doesn’t provide insight into the rankings, so it’s unclear why the placements have fluctuated.
Still, while Cook’s ranking is markably lower than last year’s, he still holds a 93 percent approval rating. In comparison, a Glassdoor spokesperson told CNET “the average CEO rating is 67 percent, based on 700,000 employers on the Glassdoor site,” meaning Cook still ranks highly overall.
Glassdoor also lists rankings for Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany and France. Interestingly, employees here at home seem to like Cook more, with the Mobile, Alabama-born executive placing 2nd on the Canadian list with an approval rating of 99 percent. Overall, the top-rated executive in Canada is Dr. Michael Apkon, CEO of The Hospital for Sick Children, also holding a 99 percent rating.
Via: CNET
