Welcome to The Wearable Weekly, your trusted guide to all things wearable tech. If you only have time to read one thing about wearables this week, this is it.
Don’t forget to subscribe to The Wearable Weekly using the form below to make sure it hits your email inbox every week!
Statistics & Forecasts
Smart watch adoption surging in Nordics (eMarketer)
Device Announcements
Intel shows off wireless VR at E3 (Engadget)
VirZoom’s mobile sensor uses Gear VR to turn normal bikes into VR workout machines (Mashable)
Vuzix M300 now officially available for purchase (PR Newswire)
Magic Leap founder says launch of device is “not far away” (Next Reality)
Funding & M&A
Samsung quietly acquired VR app studio VRB, sources say for $5.5 million (TechCrunch)
Spry Health raises $5.5 million to fuel commercialization of its medical-grade wearable (WireUpdate)
Major milestones
YouTube adds heatmaps to 360 video (Engadget)
VR park in Shinjuku, Tokyo to open in July (Forbes)
Google releases new TensorFlow object detection API (TechCrunch)
Nintendo gets into VR with Mario Kart VR for arcades in Tokyo (The Verge)
Couple gets married in VR (Time)
Developers show off first ARKit demos (MacRumors)
Nokia and Technicolor announce partnership around OZO VR camera (Hollywood Reporter)
Rumours
Microsoft patent shows Hover Touch (‘3D Touch’) tech for HoloLens Devices (Patently Apple)
Apple invents an Apple Watch feature to measure respiration rate with multi-band plethysmography (Patently Apple)
Subscribe to The Wearable Weekly
Don’t forget to subscribe to The Wearable Weekly using the form below to make sure it hits your email inbox every week!
Comments
Pingback: W|W: The Wearable Weekly – Magic Leap is almost ready for launch – High Tech Newz()
Pingback: W|W: The Wearable Weekly – Magic Leap is almost ready for launch | Daily Update()
Pingback: W|W: The Wearable Weekly – Magic Leap is almost ready for launch - Apple Watch 101()