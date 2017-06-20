Specs comparison: OnePlus 5, Samsung Galaxy S8+, iPhone 7 Plus and Google Pixel XL

OnePlus has long held a dream of conquering the dominant phone manufacturers with its unlocked, relatively inexpensive powerhouse handsets.
That’s why it markets its devices as ‘flagship killers’ — picturing its up-and-coming devices as David, while Samsung, Apple and now even Google, represent Goliath.
Does the OnePlus 5 offer a worthy opponent to the larger manufacturer’s best and most premium attempts at owning the market? Check out how OnePlus’ newest device stacks up against the Samsung Galaxy S8+, iPhone 7 Plus and Google Pixel XL below.
