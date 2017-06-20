Rogers restructures leadership team, cuts chief customer and brand officer positions

Rogers’ new CEO and former Telus CEO Joe Natale is already making big changes when it comes to executive positions.
Under his leadership, Canada’s largest wireless provider is cutting ties with chief customer officer Deepak Khandelwal and chief brand officer Dale Hooper. Both will depart by the end of June, and the responsibilities for both customer experience and branding will be absorbed into the consumer division, headed by Dirk Woessner.
In a statement to MobileSyrup, Rogers noted that bringing the customer experience and consumer teams together under the same umbrella will aid in creating the improved “end-to-end” customer experience that Natale spoke about at a recent investor conference.
In addition to Khandelwal and Hooper’s departures, Rogers told MobileSyrup that current chief technology officer Bob Berner will be retiring in September after 30 years with the company.
There is, however, a new addition to the executive team as well. As of today, Lisa Durocher joins senior leadership in a newly created position as chief digital officer. Durocher joined the company a year ago as senior vice-president of digital.
Natale recently stated that “there hasn’t been enough of a concerted effort” to make improvements in customer service at Rogers — one of the issues that previous CEO Guy Laurence set out to solve with his Rogers 3.0 plan.
Public perception of customer service at Rogers under Laurence did improve, but a recent J.D. Power study shows it still needs work. In the marketing information services company’s 2017 findings Rogers placed last on the list of customer service satisfaction in comparison to other major Canadian carriers across the country.
The most recent Commissioner for Complaints for Telecommunications (CCTS) report, however, indicated that Rogers stacked up well against its rival Bell, accounting for 13.5 percent of wireless complaints, while rival Bell racked up 31.8 percent of the complaints.
On Natale’s first day at work — April 19th, 2017 — Natale outlined four key areas he has focused on throughout his career that he planned to bring with him in his new role: culture, customers, growth and social responsibility.
Update 20/06/17: This article has been updated with comment from Rogers.
Via: Globe and Mail 1, 2
