Poll: Are you buying the new OnePlus 5?

Jun 20, 2017

1:06 PM EDT

2 comments

OnePlus 5 front

OnePlus has officially taken the wraps off its new flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 5.

The device features a Snapdragon 835 processor, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128gb of storage, as well as a 3,300mAh battery.

The ‘Slate Gray’ version of the device (6GB RAM/64GB storage) will be available in Canada for $649 CAD, and the Midnight Black version (8GB RAM/128 GB storage) is priced at $719.

With the OnePlus 5 now being available for order today — for those who tuned into the launch event via a special code — we’re asking the question, will you be buying the newest Android smartphone?

Comments

  • canucks4life

    I’ll wait for moto X4 launch…great battery + IP certification

  • BigM

    Just placed my order